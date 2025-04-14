EDWARDSVILLE - Abigail "Abby" Godard, a 13-year-old wrestler from Edwardsville, was selected to represent the United States on the girls' team at the AAU ISF World Wrestling Championships in Zlatibor, Serbia.

Abby returned home with a gold medal in the 33-kilogram category (72.5 pounds). The event, which was held from April 4 to April 14, 2025, allowed Abby to compete in freestyle wrestling and engage with athletes from around the globe.

Article continues after sponsor message

Abby, who trains with the Edwardsville Wrestling Club and is an honor student at Lincoln Middle School, expressed her enthusiasm about the opportunity.

"I am excited to not only wrestle in Serbia in international competition but learn the different style of wrestling and train and compete with wrestlers from all over the world," she said. Abby and her parents, Tammy and Sam Godard, view this experience as a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity.

The selection process for the team involved nominations from district and regional directors, followed by a final determination made by an Executive AAU committee. Wrestlers chosen for the team have demonstrated exceptional wrestling skills, community service, and a commitment to their academic pursuits.

Rob Pilcher, the AAU ISF Wrestling Director and AAU Nebraska LT Governor, expressed his excitement about Abby's inclusion on the team, highlighting the caliber of athletes selected for this international competition.

More like this: