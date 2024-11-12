Elsah Photographer Samuel Odhiambo Discusses National Memorial of Military Ascent Miniature

GRAFTON - A local photographer and miniaturist has contributed a diorama to the National Memorial of Military Ascent.

Samuel Odhiambo, age 13, is known around Grafton for his dioramas. Photos of his dioramas and miniatures are on display at the Grafton Art Gallery. But Odhiambo decided to take things one step further when he created a replica of Point du Hoc, the scene upon which the National Memorial of Military Ascent will be based.

“Today I am here to promote the Grafton Art Gallery, Point du Hoc and also miniature artwork,” Odhiambo explained. “I was encouraged to make this diorama by the Grafton Art Gallery because I was told by Jackie [Duty] about the project and I thought it would be a good idea to make a diorama about it. I wanted to recreate Point du Hoc because I kind of got the idea to do that from people at the gallery.”

Jackie Duty, NMMA board member and co-owner of the Grafton Art Gallery, encouraged Odhiambo to make his diorama as a way to promote the National Memorial of Military Ascent.

The NMMA is in the process of fundraising so they can build the memorial in Grafton over the next year. Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said the project should be completed by fall of 2025 so they can have a dedication ceremony on June 6, 2026.

Odhiambo explained that he built the diorama using basic art supplies. He often creates miniatures and scenes from nature, similar to the Point du Hoc diorama.

“It’s made from foam blocks, essentially, just things that I was able to get from Walmart,” he said. “I was able to create it in a short amount of time.”

Odhiambo’s work is currently on display at the Grafton Art Gallery. He encourages people to stop by the gallery to view his art as well as to support veterans in the community.

“I enjoy being here tonight to promote history and also World War II and the soldiers who fought in it,” he added. “I want to inspire people to create this kind of stuff and carry on and learn about history.”

For more information about the National Memorial of Military Ascent, visit the official NMMA website at GraftonMemorial.org.

