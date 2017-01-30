TROY – “Rescue never sleeps.”

The sentiment is constantly at the front of those who work to rescue and rehome dogs and cats within the Partners 4 Pets Humane Society. Though the work can be draining and heartbreaking at times, volunteers and workers within the organization lean on each other, focus on the good moments and keep moving forward.

“After four years with Partners 4 Pets, I am pretty convinced that animal rescuers are some of the strongest, most dedicated people out there,” Erika Pratt, Project Manager at Partners 4 Pets, said.

Partners 4 Pets is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal rescue based out of Troy, Ill. All medical care, including spay or neuter, is provided to each and every animal that comes into their care prior to adoption. In 2014, the group purchased a new facility at auction and have been working diligently to get it renovated and ready for the animals.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help from our volunteers,” Pratt said. “We were able to officially move the cats and dogs over in November 2016. It’s really cool knowing that everyone was involved in one way or another.”

Through the hard work that the organization puts into play each day, thousands of dogs and cats have been successfully rehabilitated and adopted into new homes.

“It’s truly an amazing thing to see,” she said. “Since we opened our doors in 2002, Partners 4 Pets has rescued and rehomed over 16,000 cats and dogs.”

In 2016, Partners 4 Pets are honored to say that they have saved the lives of 1,359 pets and rehomed around 1,250 pets.

Partners 4 Pets Shelter Manager Nevalea Fisher visits local animal control agencies, including the Madison, St. Clair, Clinton and Marion Counties Animal Control facilities, four days a week and rescues anywhere from 10 to 20 animals. When there is no more room in the shelter itself, supporters of the organization take in and foster the animals in their homes.

“It is really heartwarming to see how many people will open their home to an animal in need,” she said. “We’re really lucky.”

Article continues after sponsor message

If pets come into their care with injuries and illnesses, they are taken to the Horseshoe Lake Animal Hospital for treatment.

“They play such an important role in each and every one of our rescues,” she said. “Their staff is really part of the P4P family.”

Of the thousands of pets that Partners 4 Pets takes in each year, it is sad to hear that some of the circumstances these animals have endured before coming into the care of the organization.

“I remember shortly after I started volunteering, we rescued a dog named Ruby whose leg was literally cut off,” she said. “It was horrific. Partners and Horseshoe Lake Animal Hospital worked really hard to get her stable and she was eventually adopted into an awesome home.

“We see so many animals that have almost lost their faith in humans,” she said. “They have been mistreated or neglected for one reason or another. Partners kind of restores that trust in them. They leave our shelter knowing that they are loved.”

Recently, another dog taken into the care of Partners 4 Pets, Cayanne, was diagnosed with terminal cancer after her foster family noticed a large mass on her jaw that grew to the size of a baseball. Her foster mother did her own research, which took her to a Kansas animal hospital for experimental chemotherapy. After three treatments and the removal of the remaining tumor, Cayanne is now cancer free.

“It’s pretty amazing to be a part of it all,” she said. “Seeing the families with their new pets, you really can’t help but smile.”

Although the facility isn’t open to the public yet, the group hopes to allow visitors and potential adopters very soon, Pratt mentioned. Those interested in meeting with adoptable animals are encouraged to visit adoption events each on the weekends. Adoption events are held at the following locations:

11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Saturdays, O’Fallon PetSmart

11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Sundays, Glen Carbon PetSmart and Petco

You can also view their adoptable pets on their website at www.partnersforpetsil.org.

Partners for Pets runs on support from the community and does not receive funding from the government. You can support Partners for Pets by making a monetary donation on their website, www.partnersforpetsil.org or by mailing a donation to PO Box 445 Troy, Ill. 62294. You can also view Partners 4 Pets’ wish list located on their website. Each and every dollar or item donated goes directly back to the animals in their shelter.

More like this: