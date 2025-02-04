Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings

GODFREY – A proposal for Godfrey roadway improvement projects totaling over $1.3 million is one step closer to final approval.

The 2025 Roadway Maintenance Program received unanimous Finance Committee approval on Tuesday night. The program calls for five types of projects - including roadway selection, concrete pavement replacement, asphalt resurfacing, micro-surfacing, and chip-seal overlay - to be completed on various village roads.

Village Engineer Rich Beran outlined the goals the program sets for the 2025 construction season in a memo to trustees and Mayor Mike McCormick.

Priority-Based Roadway Selection

Beran said roadways would be chosen for improvements in a way that aims for maximum positive impact on Godfrey residents while getting the most out of the $1.3 million in funding.

“The number of motorists using the roadway, the cost of the repair, and the condition of the street must be weighed with each decision,” Beran states in the memo. “The opportunity cost of not repairing must also be considered … The goal, therefore, is to perform the right repair on the right street at the right time.”

Beran goes on to outline a “neighborhood approach” the Engineering Department would take to street repairs, aiming to improve entire neighborhood areas when possible to make future repairs more consistent.

“Where possible, streets within a subdivision are targeted to improve the entire network of pavement in that subdivision within a span of one or several years,” he states. “While this will mean that some of the streets addressed each year might be in better condition than a few others in the Village, it will also mean that repairs are concentrated in an area for a short time rather than piecemeal repairs every few years.

“The intent is to create a condition in which future repair needs are similar throughout each neighborhood, which should make planning easier and inconvenience the residents in each area for the least amount of time possible.”

Multiple Streets On Resurfacing List

If approved, the following streets would be resurfaced with new hot mix asphalt pavement: Chadwick Drive, Fontaine Drive, Friarwood Drive, West Dell Drive, Cordell Court, and Karen Court.

Some streets are also set for “micro-surfacing,” consisting of “minor asphalt patching and the application of a thin asphaltic surface treatment to the entire roadway surface.” Not only would this make for a smoother driving surface, the process would also help seal the roadway from water infiltration.

All micro-surfacing projects for 2025 are located within the Villa Marie subdivision, including the following streets: St. Anthony Drive, St. Charles Drive, St. John Drive, St. Joseph Drive, St. Paul Drive, St. Peter Drive, St. Rose Drive, and St. Thomas Drive.

Investment Increases From 2024

The total estimated cost of the 2025 Roadway Maintenance Program is $1,373,000. According to Beran’s memo, this marks a $193,000 increase over the 2024 program. However, he notes the 2024 program saw a $526,900 decrease from 2023 so the village could replenish some of its Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) funding.

Following the Finance Committee’s approval, the item now faces Village Board consideration and approval at a future meeting. Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for the latest updates.

A full recording of the Godfrey Public Safety Committee, Finance Committee, and Village Board of Trustees meetings are available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

