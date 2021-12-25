St. Louis metro area high school students compete for scholarships, prizes, and a chance to perform at The Fabulous Fox

ST. LOUIS – Forty-two high school acts will move on to the Semi-final round of the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation’s (FoxPACF) 12th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition on Sunday, January 16, 2022. These acts will vie to be finalists and compete onstage at The Fabulous Fox Theatre for over $50,000 in scholarships and prizes.

“We are so pleased with the positive response to the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition from students, parents, arts organizations, and the community. The Foundation is happy to be able to provide this opportunity for students and to give students the opportunity to shine,” said Mary Strauss, St. Louis Teen Talent Competition creator, FoxPACF Founder, and Board President.

This year 106 students performed live on stage for the Preliminary round, representing 59 bi-state high schools and homeschoolers. Contestants receive feedback and insight from panels of arts professionals to encourage, inspire and improve these high school students’ craft.

“Performance art is more important than ever, and our next generation of artists are ready to launch their careers. We cannot wait to raise the curtain!” stated the Foundation’s Executive Director Judy Cullen.

Semi-finalist acts include singers, musicians, dancers, acrobats, and a trapeze artist. A complete list of students/schools can be found here. Semi-finalist acts will be judged on technical ability, interpretation, stage presence, and originality. Judges for the Semi-final round of competition are arts professionals representing a cross-section of the St. Louis performing arts community. A complete list of Semi-final round judges is available on the FoxPACF website.

The St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Finals will be on stage at the Fox Theatre in front of a live audience on February 11, 2022. The final event is FREE and open to the public. Ticket information will be posted on the Foundation’s website and social media sites. Complete guidelines and information about the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition can be found on the FoxPACF website.

The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation reintroduced the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition in 2011 to showcase the St. Louis region’s most talented teens in the performing arts. The 2021 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition winner was vocalist Troy Staten from McCluer High School. Other past participants have been seen on NBC’s The Voice (Joanna Serenko 2019 and Audriana Bartholomew 2017), American Idol (Christina Jones 2017), and toured with Broadway shows like Hamilton (Yvette Lu 2013). A complete list of the past nine years of winners and finalists can be found on the FoxPACF website.

Semi-Final Round

12th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition

January 16, 2022

Information: https://www.foxpacf.org/programs/teen-talent-competition/

For additional information about this and other Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation events, please visit www.foxpacf.org

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation fosters, promotes, and encourages young people in the St. Louis region to discover and participate in the joy and wonder of live performances.

In addition to the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition, the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation also produces a variety of other performing arts programs that focus on youth including Kids’ Night at the Fabulous Fox, Broadway Master Classes, Educational Encores, and is a producing partner of the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards.

