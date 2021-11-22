EDWARDSVILLE - During this holiday season, the members of Edwardsville’s Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244, will be sponsoring their 12th annual “Christmas with a Cop” program on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The “Christmas with a Cop” program enables officers and other volunteers to spread

Christmas cheer while getting to know some of the citizens of the community. The positive interaction that takes place between the officers, children, and their families is something that lasts a lifetime.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Christmas with a Cop program will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Edwardsville Public

Safety Building, 333 S. Main, where 22 preselected children will gather with Police

Officers for their shopping adventure. At 9:00 a.m., the children will be escorted in a

parade of squad cars to Target, where they will be paired up with an officer to shop

with.

Each child will receive $250 to spend on holiday gifts for themselves and family members. After all the gifts are purchased, the children will accompany the officers to

a gift wrapping table where they will have each gift wrapped by volunteers.

The Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244 would like to extend thanks to

Target, as well as, numerous private donors within the community to benefit

more children in need.

More like this: