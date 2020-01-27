GRAFTON - Eagle watching is the main draw for Grafton during the winter and there is a Book a Grafton Getaway package that is available on the Grafton Chamber website.

“Observe the majestic eagles as they take flight and nest over the winter in the quaint town of Grafton, Illinois,” said Grafton Chamber of Commerce President Janey Brummett. “Take a ride in Grafton’s new sky tour and observe the best view in the Midwest. Enjoy the winter season at its best in the wonderful atmosphere of our indoor ice rink located at The Loading Dock. Stroll along Main Street and check out unique shops, wineries, bars, and restaurants. Many of our beautiful guest houses and lodges offer winter getaway specials and packages.”

Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin said eagle watching is “a big deal” during wintertime in Grafton.

“We bank (eagle watching ) every year,” Eberlin said. “I am excited to see the forecast be cold and stay cold over a considerable period of time. When it is really cold and especially when ice flows on the river they soar and look for a spot to eat fish. The colder the temperatures are, the better it is for the eagle watching.”

Mayor Eberlin continued and said Grafton is trying to extend its reach into a 12-month destination for tourists.

“The ice rink and the Loading Dock and the Aeries Sky Tour are also helping extend our destination,” Eberlin said. “We are doing really well Fridays through Sunday on weekends. Those hours will increase now with longer daylight hours. Just this past weekend, there were packed parking lots full of big lines of eagle watching. It is really neat to see the eagles soar; at times here they are eye level.”

To book your stay, go to www.graftonilchamber.com for information on Grafton GetAway Specials.

