SOUTH ROXANA - A Granite City man was taken into the custody of the South Roxana Police Department after he was caught speeding.

While speeding tickets are usually minor inconveniences often settled with a small fine, excessive speeding can land a person in jail. In this case, Benjamin Henke of Granite City was arrested for allegedly traveling 125 mph in a 55 mph zone. According to a release from the South Roxana Police Department, Henke was driving his friend's brand new 2017 Ford Focus on Illinois 111 at 4:01 p.m. when he was apprehended by an officer from the South Roxana Police Department.

"The officer stopped Henke and took him into custody for the speeding violation," South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said in the release. "Henke was apologetic for his actions and was seeing how fast his friend's car would go."

Article continues after sponsor message

After being taken into custody, Henke was released with a notice to appear for a court appearance set for February.

"I'm thankful no one go hurt in this incident," Coles said in the release. "Not only due to the time of day this incident took place, but also the narrow road of 111, and the business side roads connecting to 111, which could have ended in a much worse scenario, not to mention the life of the officer and other motorists in order to catch up to a car going 125 mph. It creates a very serious safety issue."

Coles said speeding in excess of 40 mph above the posted limit can result in an arrest and a Class A misdemeanor charge. He said his department catches people "driving crazy" like this about once or twice a year.

"On the lighter side of things, we have all done dumb things while growing up, and I am glad to know Henke understood his actions were wrong," he said in a release. "Plus, I never would have guessed a Ford Focus could go so fast."

More like this: