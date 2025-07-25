Cahokia Heights Press Conference

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition in Cahokia Heights, authorities said on Friday morning, July 25, 2025.

Jeremiah Johnson, of Cahokia Heights, was charged July 23, 2025, with aggravated battery, mob action and obstructing justice following the July 21, 2025, incident on the 1600 block of Andrews Drive in Cahokia Heights, according to Lt. Tim Lawrence of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, who serves as deputy commander of the Major Case Squad investigating the case.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Monday after a verbal disturbance among several individuals in the area escalated into gunfire, Lawrence said. The juvenile victim was leaving a friend’s house on his bicycle when he was struck by gunfire. First responders transported the boy to a St. Louis-area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

“The victim is an 11-year-old boy and a Cahokia Heights resident,” Lawrence said, declining to release the boy’s name to protect his privacy. “Fortunately, our victim in this case is still alive.”

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated at the request of the Cahokia Heights Police Department to assist with the investigation. More than 20 investigators have contributed over 900 hours to the case in just a few days, Lawrence said. He also acknowledged the efforts of the Cahokia Heights Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, EMS personnel and hospital staff.

Authorities have identified several persons of interest, and a second individual remains in custody on an unrelated matter. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Law enforcement has executed numerous search warrants and followed more than 75 leads. Lab results from the Illinois State Police crime lab are still pending and may lead to further charges.

“We are continuing to investigate as additional information is obtained,” Lawrence said. “Due to this being an active investigation with additional charges forthcoming, I am unable to elaborate on any further details at this time.”

Lawrence expressed sympathy for the victim’s family and friends.

“I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim in this case,” he said. “I can’t imagine the sadness felt by the family and friends of our victim, but I can hope that they will find some comfort that the perpetrators were found and one suspect was charged quickly.”

Officials encourage anyone with information to contact the Major Case Squad or the Cahokia Heights Police Department at (618) 332-4277. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).

