ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday evening in St. Louis County, authorities said.

At 8:14 p.m., officers from the North County Precinct responded to a shooting report in the 1800 block of Longford Drive.

Upon arrival, they found the child suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The boy was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under review, and officials have not released further details.

Additional information will be provided as the investigation continues.

