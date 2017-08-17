GRAFTON - The 11th Annual Grafton Art in the Park is coming t he the Grove Memorial Park on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10.

The theme of this year's Art in the Park will be “Grafton Rocks."

The idea is to hide a painted (river) rock with a picture of something "Grafton." A lighthouse, boat, eagle, flower, motorcycle, flip-flops, musical notes. When someone finds the rock they should post it on the Grafton Illinois Rocks Facebook. Then, of course, hide the rock once more.

The Theme of the Grafton Elementary School art contest this year is also “Grafton Rocks”. All the class top winners will be on display by the demo tent and a People’s Choice will be chosen.

This year’s Chamber President, Jamie Clayton and his wife Carole, are instrumental. The Art in the Park event itself is the creation and inspiration of Mary Lillesve, who pulls together a good team every year.

Carla Newton handles all the music and food vendors.

Some of the other busy people you will see organizing, setting up the grounds, running the event and have been involved for years are Greg and Janey Brummett, Andy and Karen Jackson, Ken Pfeiffer, as well as help from the city public works staff, who erect the tents and prepare the grounds.

Another staple to the event is the children’s tent that provides free creative fun for kids and is sponsored by the Grafton’s United Methodist Church, organized by Bob Smith.

This year the art contest for the school children is sponsored by Diane Burton of Burton Art Services in Alton.

Art in the Park brings people to Grafton as it promotes and showcases local artist. It is an event that people look forward to each year.

For more information contact Karen Jackson at 618-789-8001, Mary Lillesve at 651-260-8318 or the Visitors Center 618-786-7000.

