ST. LOUIS - Aerospace firm Boeing, a major employer in the St. Louis region, has begun issuing layoff notices to 111 mechanics, according to a spokesperson from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM). The layoffs are part of a broader effort by the company to address ongoing production delays with its high-profile 777X commercial jet.

The affected workers received a 60-day warning notice, which indicates that they will continue to be paid through January 17. This decision comes amid Boeing's announcement that it plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 10% as it grapples with the challenges associated with the 777X program.

Article continues after sponsor message

IAM officials noted that most of the St. Louis-area employees facing layoffs were directly involved in the production of the 777X jet. The delays in this program have prompted the company to reassess its staffing needs in the region.

Boeing has not provided specific reasons for the production delays, but the company's strategic adjustments reflect ongoing challenges in the aerospace industry.

The impact of these layoffs will be felt not only by the affected workers and their families but also by the broader St. Louis economy, where Boeing plays a significant role as a major employer.

More like this: