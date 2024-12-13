ALTON - Get into the holiday spirit while giving back to the community with live music, a visit from Santa, and more at the 10th annual “Tunes For Toys” toy drive and fundraiser this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 at the Post Commons in Alton.

The price of entry is either a new, unwrapped toy or a $10 cash donation. All toy donations will benefit Riverbend Family Ministries, while all cash donations will support Faces Not Forgotten.

Attendees can visit with a very special guest, Santa Claus himself, from 5 to 7 p.m. They can also enjoy some free food courtesy of a donation from Decaro’s, but only while supplies last.

The winners of this year’s “Deck the Town!” decorating contest will be announced at 5:30 p.m., with less than 24 hours left until the polls close.

The evening’s live musical entertainment, a performance from Miss Jubilee, will begin at 7 p.m. Alton Odyssey Tours, one of the event’s local business sponsors, shared more on their Facebook page about the story and purpose behind Tunes For Toys.

“We started this event with the goal of spreading extra holiday cheer, and year after year, your support has helped us achieve that! Giving back to our community is vital throughout the year, and sharing joy during the holidays is especially meaningful,” they explained.

“We extend our gratitude to everyone who has made this event possible over the past decade! Thank you to our attendees who have contributed thousands of toys and dollars, our generous donors who help power this event, and our community that supports non-profit organizations year-round. If you can’t attend the event, please consider giving back in any way you can this holiday season.”

The 2024 Tunes For Toys event is sponsored by Roger Lewis, Alton Odyssey Tours, Post Commons, Lighthouse Sounds, Decaro’s, and Sysco. For more information and updates, see the Alton Odyssey Tours Facebook page.

