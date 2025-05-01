ALTON – A Precious Organization, in partnership with the Alton Police Department and YWCA Southwestern Illinois, is excited to announce the return of Ballin’ With A Cop from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the YWCA Gymnasium, located at 304 E. Third St., Alton.

Now in its 10th year, Ballin’ With A Cop brings together local youth and members of the Alton Police Department for a fun-filled afternoon of basketball and connection. The event creates an opportunity for young people to engage with police officers in a relaxed, team-oriented environment that encourages respect, communication, and community spirit.

Tammy Smith, CEO of A Precious Organization, launched the initiative with a vision of building bridges between law enforcement and residents, particularly youth. “When we were based in the YWCA building, using the gym to create a meaningful experience made perfect sense,” Smith shared. “Our goal was to create something positive and memorable for kids while offering a chance to see police officers in a different light. That first event exceeded expectations — and here we are ten years later, committed to keeping the momentum going.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director of YWCA Southwestern Illinois, echoed the importance of the collaboration. “This event is a testament to what’s possible when community organizations and law enforcement work together,” Hummel said. “Basketball might be the activity, but the real outcome is connection. Events like Ballin’ With A Cop help reshape perceptions, reduce tension, and open up new pathways for understanding and trust.”

Participants and attendees can look forward to a lively, family-friendly atmosphere with music, refreshments (pizza, drinks, and cookies), and spirited competition. The event is free and open to the public. Youth of all ages are encouraged to form teams of five and join in the fun.

To sign up a team or for more information, please contact YWCA at 618.465.7774 or info@ywcaswil.org.

More like this: