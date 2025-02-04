SPRINGFIELD – 1099-G tax forms are now available for claimants who received unemployment insurance (UI) benefits in 2024, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today. Claimants who collected UI benefits last year will need the 1099-G tax form to complete their state and federal tax returns.

Also called ‘Form 1099-G, Certain Government Payments,’ this form is necessary for individuals who received state or federal UI benefits. This includes claimants who received regular UI benefits or benefits under any of the expired federal pandemic relief programs, which may include Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Lost Wages Assistance (LWA), Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), and state Extended Benefits (EB).

Claimants who opted to receive their 1099-G tax form electronically have received an email notification with instructions to access the form from their IDES account. Claimants who opted not to receive their 1099-G tax form electronically will receive a hard copy paper form via regular mail at the address on file with the Department.

All claimants may also access their 1099-G tax form online by logging into their IDES account or calling Tele-Serve at (312) 338-4337. The last seven years of 1099-G tax forms are also available via their online account. Please note that all IDES online accounts require ILogin verification. For more information about ILogin, please visit ides.illinois.gov/ilogin.

Additional information about the 1099-G tax form is available at ides.illinois.gov/1099g or at the IRS website. Individuals who have questions about their 1099-G tax form can contact the Department at (800) 244-5631. Questions about tax filing should be placed to the IRS at (800) 829-1040 or at IRS.gov.

About the Department of Employment Security

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) provides vital employment services to Illinois workers, jobseekers, and employers with resources including Job Fairs, IllinoisJobLink.com, and WorkShare IL, analyzes and disseminates actionable Labor Market Information, and administers the Unemployment Insurance Program. To see the full range of services provided by IDES, and for the latest news concerning the department, visit IDES.Illinois.gov.

