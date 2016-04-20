Besides getting back on the winning track with a 5-3 victory over Chicago on Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals also celebrated the 100th career save of closer Trevor Rosenthal.

“I was surprised, I didn’t know that everybody had any idea,” shared Rosenthal on his teammates celebrating in the clubhouse afterwards. “They made it special for me. I appreciate all the guys coming together and celebrating–it was really cool.”

Rosenthal struck out all three batters he faced in the 9th inning to record the save.

“It’s a big deal,” stated Manager Mike Matheny. “Happy for him and he came out–that was such a nice way to watch him do it too. He comes out and first pitch, just really pounding the zone and staying ahead in the count. Just an overpowering, very effortless, easy fastball.”

Last season, Rosenthal set the franchise mark with 48 saves in a season and also became the only closer to record back to back seasons of at least 45 saves. To again have his name alongside the likes of Jason Isringhausen, Lee Smith, Bruce Sutter, and Todd Worrell as he joins them in the Century Club is significant.

“It’s really special to be part of those names,” said Rosenthal. “In this organization, it’s an honor to have the chance to do it. They trust me out there and to have that accolade, it’s really special.”

The save was Rosenthal’s fourth of the season (4/4) and he has now converted 100 of 115 save opportunities in his career.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports