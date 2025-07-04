ALTON - The Alton American Legion organized a picnic at Rock Spring Park on July 4, 1925. The main attraction was an elaborate fireworks finale, but there were activities and entertainment all afternoon and into the night. The White Hussar Band played, revelers danced at the Valley Park Pavilion, there was a Defense Test program, and attendees competed in a variety of athletic events that had been planned in partnership with the Alton Recreation Commission. Legion post members directed the competitions for boys, and several of the playground directors supervised the girls’ competitions. There were ten events for boys, five for girls, one for men, and zero for women.

An open Horseshoe Pitching elimination tournament for men started at 1:30 p.m. with two men to a team. Two boxes of cigars were awarded to the first prize winners. The abbreviated marathon for boys under 15 also started at 1:30 p.m. The top three winners won gold, silver, and bronze medals. A separate “Boys’ Athletic Program” included a Crab Race, Somerset Race, Go and Go Back Race, Shoe Race, Human Wheelbarrow Race, Three-Legged Race, Sack Race, 50-Yard Dash, and 100-Yard Dash. Prizes were given for first and second place in all of those races and consisted of baseballs, baseball gloves, baseball bats, baseball caps, and knives. The “Girls’ Athletic Program” began at 2:30 p.m. For girls 10 years and under, there was a Balloon Race and Bottle Race. For girls 10 to 15 years, the options were a Backward Race, 50-Yard Dash, and Three-Legged Race. Prizes were given to all first and second place finishers: a “joy ball” for the Balloon Race, vanity cases for the Bottle Race and 50-Yard Dash, and curling irons for the Backward Race and Three-Legged Race.

The afternoon attendance at the picnic did not live up to expectations, but Altonians gathered in force during the evening. They descended on the lunch stand and soft drink stands, and the Legion ended up turning a small profit after earlier concerns about not recouping the overhead expenses. Thousands crowded into the park for the fireworks display, which began at 9:45 p.m. and included scores of aerial bombs. The picnic was also a success from a safety standpoint: no accidents were reported. One or two children were taken ill due to the heat and sent home, but otherwise, Dr. J.E. Walton did not have any callers at the First Aid Tent.

