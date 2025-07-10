ALTON - On July 10, 1925, Winkler Tire Service filling station opened at Seventh and Belle Streets in Alton, complete with a bear cage. “Winkler said that he noticed long ago when autos came up to get gas the process was tiresome to the children.” His solution was to build a bear cage and place two real live bear cubs in it. There was a water feature for them to play in and trees to climb. A smaller section of the cage also contained squirrels. In addition to the animal entertainment, Winkler had a big balloon floating over the lot for the opening and 2,000 small balloons to hand out to children.

“The bears were the main attraction, especially for the children, but many of the elders went through the fire proof building.” The new filling station was fireproof, with concrete floors, brick walls and metal lath construction. The station also had a ladies’ restroom and a men’s restroom, a telephone for use by the public, a Western Union clock, and an ice-cold water fountain. Many local businesses worked together on the Winkler Tire Service building. Hellrung Construction Company designed and built the new building, H.L. Winter Manufacturing furnished the lumber and millwork, Midland Supply and Coal Co. provided the sand, crushed stone, and cement, Alton Plumbing & Heating Co. installed the vapor heating system, and hardware came from H.K. Johnston Hardware Co. The building added “a wonderful improvement to the Belle Street vicinity.”

The opening day celebration was a hit, and thousands of people came. “With flowers in great bouquets all around him at his opening of the new filling station… ‘Red’ Winkler was sort of hard put for words to express his appreciation.”

