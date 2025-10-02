ALTON - Harriet C. Dolbee resigned as head librarian of the Jennie D. Hayner Memorial Library (now The Hayner Public Library District) effective October 1, 1925. She was the third Dolbee sister to serve as librarian, and their combined tenures totaled 48 years. Blanche Dolbee led the Alton Public Library from 1875 until 1878 (when she married) while it was still in a room at Alton City Hall. Florence Dolbee was appointed head librarian in 1880, ushered the library through the building of the Jennie D. Hayner Memorial Library building, and retired due to ill health in 1912. Harriet began as an unpaid volunteer but was appointed to a paid position as assistant librarian in 1901. When Florence retired, Harriet became head librarian and remained in that role for 24 years. “The directors of the library feel that Miss Dolbee has earned the right to rest from her work but also keenly feel the loss it will be to the work of the library and to them.” Upon her retirement, Harriet agreed to serve on the board of directors. Jane Watson Bassett, who had recently graduated from the Library School at the St. Louis Public Library, replaced Harriet as head librarian.

The Board of Directors presented Harriet Dolbee with a tribute that was printed in the Alton Evening Telegraph on October 1, 1925. Here is an excerpt:

“The long and fine leadership which Miss Dolbee’s passing brings to a close, she has crowned with inherited and carefully applied gifts, bringing to and giving to her calling definite ability and unfailing fidelity…the president and the board of directors of the library would have Miss Dolbee know their deep appreciation of her, and of the quality of her service, their real regret and sense of personal loss at her resignation; and their eager welcome to her as a member of their board. It is happily for them, and for her, not quite yet ‘The end of an era.’”

Less than two years after retiring, Harriet Dolbee died suddenly on July 9, 1927. The Hayner Memorial Library closed on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect to her memory.

