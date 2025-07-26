ALTON - The Marie Meyer Flying Circus performed in the flying field near Wood River on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, 1925. The American Legion sponsored the shows, which began at 3 p.m. both days and featured three planes. A parade took place on Friday, July 24, to promote the shows.

Planned events at the Flying Circus included wing walking by Marie Meyer, “said to be the only woman stunt flying in the country.” Meyer also planned to stand in the middle of the top of a plane while her pilot made the plane loop the loop.

Meyer’s husband, Charles Fowler, was another one of the pilots. Fowler was well-known for his ability to fly upside down for long distances.

There was an attempt at the “leap of death” by Bertie Brooks, movie stunt flyer, who also planned to hang from a trapeze by his teeth. In the leap of death, Brooks jumped from one end of the plane, hanging onto a rope, and attempted to climb back up the rope into the plane. Before their shows in Alton, two unsuccessful attempts were made at this stunt. One man had to land while still hanging onto the rope, and the other man, after attempting to drop to another plane flying below him, was forced to cut the rope and fall into a lake.

Newspaper articles also advertised a race between the three planes of the circus, a 3000-foot parachute drop, and a “dead stick landing” demonstration.

One unique opportunity that the Marie Meyer Flying Circus offered at their shows was a free wedding for an adventurous couple. “Any couple wishing to be joined in the bonds of wedlock in a most exhilarating manner may have this opportunity without cost to them.” Articles in the Quincy Whig-Journal (Quincy, Ill.) and Fort Madison Evening Democrat (Fort Madison, Iowa) both mention these weddings. On August 13, 1925, the Fort Madison Evening Democrat stated, “Thus far, only five marriages have been performed in the air, and three of these have been performed in planes operated by this company.” The pilot served as witness.

According to a very brief article in the Alton Evening Telegraph on July 27, 1925, the flying circus “was a great success and many attended during the two days and enjoyed the affair.” No word on whether the leap of death worked or anyone got married.

Marie Meyer was born in St. Louis in 1902 or 1903 near the old airmail field in Forest Park. As a child, she was fascinated by the planes taking off, and in her late teens, she began taking flying lessons. She passed the Aero Club of America licensing in 1921. When she was 20, she bought her own plane and started giving demonstrations. The Marie Meyer Flying Circus operated from 1924 to 1928. Marie and her husband, fellow pilot and stunt person Charles Fowler, settled down in Macon, Missouri, where they opened chains of gas stations and later candy stores. They continued flying, even giving away free airplane trips as sales promotions. Meyer died in an automobile accident in 1956.

