ALTON - The Alton Humane Society hosted the State Convention of Humane Societies and Societies for the Prevention of Cruelties to Children and Animals in the State of Illinois on September 23, 1925. “The convention will bring to Alton, Illinois, people of note who are interested in the child and the animal.” The morning and afternoon meetings were held in the dining room of the Stratford Hotel, and were devoted to the discussion of problems connected with humane work. The evening was a public meeting and musical program in the ballroom. There was also an automobile ride from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. so that the local committee could show delegates from out of town “the beauty spots of Alton.” Alton Humane Society president Angie Rand Schweppe (who you can read more about here:https://www.riverbender.com/news/details/100-years-ago-prominent-alton-couple-celebrates-anniversary-leaves-behind-legacy-78660.cfm) organized the convention, which was open to the people of Alton whether or not they were already involved with the Humane Society. Alton teachers were specifically invited to attend. “Many interesting facts will be brought forth by the speakers, which will be helpful to the teachers in their work with the child.”

Alton Mayor George T. Davis delivered the welcome address, and Hon. J.J. Brenholt, who was the original president of the Alton Humane Society when it formed in September 1889, delivered a lecture titled “The Early Days of the Humane Society in Alton.” Sophia Demuth, County Probation Officer, spoke about “The Work of the Alton Society,” and other talks included “Killing of Animals by Automobiles and How to Prevent It” by Mrs. Herbert C. Crocker of the Edwardsville Humane Society, “Rabies of Animals” by Dr. A. H. Baker, formerly dean of Chicago Veterinary College, and “The Humane Idea and Its Influence in a Community” by Mrs. Clara Halbert Needles of Granite City. The Rev. H.M. Chittenden of Paris, Ill., former rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, spoke on “The Art of Being Kind.” The lectures were well attended and were interspersed with musical selections.

The University of Illinois Chicago’s Library holds the Illinois Humane Society records in their Special Collections & University Archives, and they have a really thorough description of the Illinois Humane Society’s history. Here is an excerpt: “The Illinois Humane Society, formerly the Illinois Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, was established in 1869 to provide protective services for abused animals…since no other non-sectarian agency was responsible for child welfare, in 1879 the Illinois Humane Society extended its protective services to neglected, abused, and abandoned children…in addition, the Illinois Humane Society started an ambulance service for disabled animals; erected street drinking fountains for the relief of animals; organized a humane education program entitled Bands of Mercy for Children; published the Humane Advocate; and gave lectures on the humane activities of the organization. The society not only helped people in other states organize humane societies, but it also founded the American Humane Association in 1877.” You can read the entire biography/profile here:https://archivesspace.uic.edu/repositories/2/resources/1273

