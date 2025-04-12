ALTON - The first session of the Recreation Institute in Alton (also referred to as the Play Institute) was held Friday evening, March 20, 1925, at the High School gymnasium. Alton Director of Community Recreation John D. MacWherter introduced John A. Martin, recreational specialist, to the assembled group. Martin worked for the Playground and Recreation Association of America and traveled all over the United States as a recreational consultant.

Martin demonstrated active, quiet and musical games so that the attendees could play them and teach them to children. The participants learned games for the playground as well as parlor games and stunts. The Play Institute was held on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday nights at 8 p.m. for three weeks. Seventy-eight people ages 18 to 60 came to the first session, and 125 attended the second.

On March 30, a separate Play Institute for the Black residents of Alton (referred to at the time as the “Play Institute for Colored Persons”) opened. Sessions were held on Monday and Tuesday nights at Lovejoy School and Friday nights at Crowe’s Hall. One hundred forty-nine people attended the preliminary session at Alton High School.

Educational games were one of Martin’s areas of expertise (he wrote the book “Educational Games for Elementary and Junior High Schools” in 1924), so a special meeting of all teachers of the public schools was held so that they could take advantage of Martin’s instruction. During his four weeks in Alton, Martin also visited Saints Peter and Paul and St. Patrick’s schools, Western Military Academy, and the orphanage.

Despite the Play Institute for Black Altonians starting a week and a half after the first one, both Institutes held their final sessions on April 9. Not only were the play institutes segregated, but the playgrounds themselves were also segregated. The Alton Board of Education collaborated with the Recreation Commission to provide playground space. Playground directors were on duty at each playground, and supervised games, told stories, and provided arts and crafts supplies and instruction. The playgrounds opened for the summer on June 15, 1925. McKinley School, Irving School, Seminary Square (High School Park), Washington School, Horace Mann School, Clara Barton School, and Lowell School were all available for white children. Black children could only play at Douglass School or Salu Park.

