An article printed in the Alton Evening Telegraph on June 24, 1925, mentioned that a newspaper in St. John, New Brunswick, Ontario, Canada, had recently printed a photo of an Upper Alton resident on the front page. William L. Hughson (72) of Washington Avenue was pictured with his 77-year-old brother Winslow Hughson of St. John. The brothers had not seen each other in 48 years.

In 1877, four Hughson brothers “set out from home into the world” after their hometown of Havelock was destroyed in a devastating fire. Winslow went to St. John and never left. William went to New York, then to St. Louis, and eventually made it to Alton. He worked at the Beall shovel plant on Piasa Street for over 20 years and had just quit his job there three months before his trip north. William’s wife, Alice Etta Wood Hughson, had died the previous year, and after her death, William corresponded with his brother in St. John. The two had not talked much for many years. Winslow planned to come to Alton soon after hearing of Alice’s death, but because of his age, he was afraid to make the trip. So, William decided to go for a trip back to Havelock and visit his brother in nearby St. John. The trip took close to two weeks, and he did not tell his brother he was coming. William traveled up to Chicago, then through Detroit and Montreal. William arrived in St. John and found his nephew, who was a foreman in the railroad shops. “The son and his uncle from Alton agreed to fix up a surprise on Winslow Hughson.” William arrived at Winslow’s home and pretended he was a potential buyer for property Winslow owned in Havelock. After discussing the real estate transaction, the brothers agreed to take a trip to see the property. “By the way,” said Winslow, “you have not as yet told me your name.” By then, the rest of the family was having a hard time not laughing, and William couldn’t keep up the act. “Winslow, don’t you know me?” “It isn’t you, is it Will?” Winslow asked as he gazed in dismay at his brother. “It sure is,” replied William. Thus, they were reunited.

This Saint John tourism video from the 1920s shows you the city as William would have seen it during his 1925 visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JTW9N1PlEA

Before William’s January 1930 death, he relocated one more time to Whittier, Calif., to live with his daughter and her family. He became a member of the Horseshoe Club in Whittier, and “it is said his expert pitching won him much fame in tournaments that were held. He became so interested in the sport that the closing days of his life were very happy ones.” He was buried next to his wife in the Upper Alton Cemetery.

Sources

