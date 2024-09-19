ALTON - Alton High School’s first band gave its first official concert on September 19, 1924, at noon. The band played two numbers, “Loyalty Spirit,” a march, and “Falling Leaves,” a waltz, in front of their classmates during assembly period. The band, directed by B.L. Johnson, had 35 members present and “was applauded loudly and enthusiastically by the rest of the student body. In addition to the band’s performance, Director Johnson played a cornet solo, “O Sol Mio,” and student Helen Hamer gave several recitations.



On September 26, Alton High School held its first “Pep” meeting. The band opened the program with the march “Loyalty Spirit.” Next, the band held a contest with the students to see how much it could drown out their singing. The band also performed a new song, “Football Heroes,” with lyrics composed by Alton High student Pauline Bug and set to the music of “Hoofprints,” a Calvary march. The pep rally was held in preparation for the first football game of the season against Maplewood High School at Maplewood, Missouri, on September 27.

The second game of the season was a home game against Greenfield (Illinois) High School on October 4. The Greenfield game marked the Alton High School Band’s first public appearance. The band appeared for the first time in uniform: white trousers or skirts, blue coats, and red and gray caps. “The band put twice as much ‘pep’ into those along the sidelines as they ever had before – and that’s saying something too, for Alton High School has no slouch of a reputation of its ‘pep,’ especially at football games.” After the game, “congratulations were given right and left” on their performance.

