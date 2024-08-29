ALTON - On Monday, September 1, 1924, Altonians celebrated Labor Day with a parade and big picnic in Rock Spring Park. The Building Trades Council and the Trades and Labor Assembly sponsored the “monster celebration.” The ladies’ auxiliary of the carpenters’ union decorated an especially spectacular float.

The parade began at Sportsman’s Park in the East End at 9:30 a.m. and marched along Broadway to City Hall Square (what is now Lincoln-Douglas Square – a fire destroyed the original Alton City Hall on April 22, 1924), up Piasa Street to Third Street, and back to City Hall Square, where the parade disbanded. Afterwards, participants went to Rock Spring Park for the picnic and other activities.

A printed program was given out in advance: Dancing, afternoon and night, Valley Park Pavilion, Music: Alton Night Hawk Orchestra.

Boxing and wrestling, 2:30 p.m. Wrestling: Jack McCormick vs. Bill Farley. Boxing: Kid Scanlon vs. Ed Lewis.

Speaking program, 3 p.m., Mayor John Elble of Alton, Arthur Keep of St. Louis, Editor “Railroad Telegrapher.”

Concert by White Hussar Band from 4 to 7.

Wrestling and boxing, 9 p.m. Wrestling: Jesse Williams vs. Bob Whitehead of Chicago. Boxing: Sailor Brandt vs. Jack McCormick.

Refreshments of all kinds.

Games and races for the young folks.

Between 3,000 and 4,000 people went to the park for the picnic. In addition to the wrestling, boxing, and dancing, baseball games were played at Rock Spring Park and at Sportsman’s Park. Everything was going well until a sudden storm arose at 5 p.m. People hurried to the two pavilions, but many failed to make it to shelter before the heavy rain doused them. The storm was so intense and flooding in Alton so severe that the Trades & Labor Assembly and Building Trades Council rescheduled the picnic, dance, boxing matches, and wrestling matches for Saturday, September 6th.

The Rock Spring Park picnic was not the only celebration held in the area in 1924. The North Side A.M.E. Church gave an all-day picnic at Cannon’s grove (the home of Mrs. Joseph Cannon) in Godfrey township. Barbequed meat, chicken, and fish were served. Trucks ran between the North Side and the Cannon home to bring church members out for the picnic. Almost the entire congregation attended, as well as many members of Rocky Fork Church. Everyone reported having a great time.

