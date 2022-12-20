EAST ALTON - $100 could buy you a day-and-night difference in your car’s appearance if you know it needs cleaning but don’t have the time to do it yourself. T & R Auto Detail of East Alton is offering a complete auto detailing service - including a full exterior wash, interior detailing, engine detailing, wheel cleaning, and more - for just $100.

T&R Auto Detail Owner Rob Whitten said customers get a “complete detail - top to bottom, bumper-to-bumper.”

“If there’s tar on there, it comes off. If there are scratches in it, they come off,” he said. “[I do] shampoo, wax - the only thing I don’t do is ceramic coating.”

Whitten said T & R Auto Detail currently operates by appointment only, so interested customers can call him at (618) 467-9254 to schedule a drop-off.

With decades of auto detailing experience, Whitten said he felt it was finally time to start his own business.

“I worked at the auto auction in St. Louis … I was over there for about 20 years reconditioning cars, doing all aspects of it, then I’ve always worked on car lots detailing cars,” he said. “This is my second year of doing it on my own. I just said, ‘Why should I make other people money when I could do it?’ and went into business for myself.”

He said so far, the response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Out of 300 cars so far, I’ve only had two complaints,” Whitten said, adding that those complaints were eventually resolved and he’s since had, several repeat customers.

