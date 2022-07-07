ALTON - The Alton Post 126 Sr. Legion team took on and defeated Post 297 American Legion AAA by a score of 12-3 Wednesday night at Gordon Moore Park.

With the win, the Legionnaires boost their record to 13-7 and snap a two-game losing streak.

Logan Board usually catches for Post 126, but last night he started on the mound. He tossed the first six innings allowing just three runs on four hits while striking out five. He only allowed one walk.

Ashton Schepers closed out the game for Alton.

Score-wise, Union struck first. They put a run on the board in the bottom of the first, but Alton struck right back. Alton took a 2-1 lead after two but it was tied back up at 2-2 after three innings.

Union once again took the lead in the top of the fourth, but that would be their final time leading the game.

Alton scored 10 unanswered runs in the final three innings to pick up the 12-3 victory. They scored three in the fourth, three in the fifth, and four more in the sixth.

Offensively, CM's Luke Parmentier had the big hit of the game. He hit a homer that was good for three RBIs. It was his only hit of the night.

Seth Slayden had a two-hit night and three runs. Lucas Moore had a hit, two RBIs, and two runs. Jon Webb hit a two-RBI double and Ian Heflin hit a triple and had a couple of runs.

Alton will be back in action tonight against Highland. that game will wrap up a three-game home stand at Lloyd Hopkins Field and will be played at 8 p.m.

