10 Stories of Hope & Courage from Young Female Staffers of the Obama White House Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST LOUIS - Taylor Lustig & Nita Contreras Author of Yes She Can: 10 Stories of Hope & Courage from Young Female Staffers of the Obama White House will be speaking on Sunday, November 24, 10:30 am MaTovu (4200 Blaine) Article continues after sponsor message This New York Times bestselling anthology features stories from ten inspiring young women who joined President Barack Obama’s administration in their 20s with the hope of making a difference. They recall–fondly and with humor and a dose of humility–what it was like to literally help run the world. Full of wisdom they wish they could impart to their younger selves and a message about the need for more girls in government, these recollections are about stepping out into the spotlight and up to the challenge–something every girl can do. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending