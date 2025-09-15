CHICAGO — An Illinois Lottery player has built the ultimate “rainy day fund” after a $10 Lotto play turned into a $1 million windfall.

“I play the lottery once in a while when I have extra cash,” said the lucky winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous under the nickname Rainy Day Fund. “I hadn’t played in a while, but the jackpot was nearly $12 million, so after filling up my gas tank, I decided to buy $10 worth of Lotto tickets with the Extra Shot add-on.”

That decision paid off. The Lotto ticket, purchased at the Citgo gas station at 8755 W. 79th Street in Justice, matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers in the Thursday, July 10 drawing to win $1 million.

The winner vividly recalled the moment they discovered their fortune, “I found out the next day at work that someone in Justice had won. That’s where I bought my ticket, so I scanned mine with the app. At first, I thought I had won $1,000. Then I scanned it again, and a few more zeroes popped up. I had to do a double take and scanned it about 20 more times before it finally sank in. I was freaking out.”

When asked how they’ll use their newfound fortune, Rainy Day Fund said they intend to strike a balance between saving and celebrating. “My friends are in the financial industry, so I’m hoping they’ll help me invest wisely. But one thing’s for sure—I’ll be using some of it for my wedding and honeymoon next year.”

You could be next! Lotto is an Illinois-only game played three times a week—on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

