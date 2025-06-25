EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force filed 10 cases involving stolen vehicles last week, with suspects from around the Riverbend region and beyond.

The following individuals were charged on June 16, 2025 in separate cases with Class 2 felony counts of offenses related to motor vehicles:

Eugene A. Covington, 54, of Alton Anita S. Grizzle, 49, listed as homeless out of Alton Scott A. Kaufmann, 36, of Bethalto Adaam S. Agney, 36, of Cottage Hills Michael A. Proffer, 26, of Cottage Hills Jason T. Slaton, 46, of Granite City Everette L. Hines, 69, of Granite City Article continues after sponsor message Chad W. Vaughn, 40, of Marine, Ill. Brian H. Huff, 50, of Livingston, Ill. Travis R. Elliott, 34, of Greenwood Village, Colo.

Covington, Agney, Proffer, and Hines were each accused of knowingly possessing the same stolen 2007 Dodge Dakota bearing an Illinois vehicle registration number on May 9, 2025.

Grizzle was found in possession of a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse on May 4, 2025 which she reportedly knew was stolen. She was additionally charged with a Class 2 felony count of burglary for reportedly entering an Alton residence without authority, intending to commit a theft.

On May 10, 2025, Kaufmann allegedly knowingly possessed a stolen 2016 Wolf Jet 49cc motor scooter, while Slaton was charged with possessing a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle on May 22, 2025 which he knew to be stolen.

Vaughn was charged with knowingly possessing a stolen 2003 Ford F-350 on April 14, 2025. He also faces a Class 2 felony charge of theft for allegedly stealing four spools of copper wire and company tools, having a total value of more than $10,000.

Huff is accused of possessing a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee which he reportedly knew was stolen on May 1, 2025. Elliott was charged with knowingly possessing a stolen 2020 Mack dump truck with an Ohio registration number on April 24, 2025.

All 10 cases were presented by the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force on behalf of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Each individual was ordered released from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: