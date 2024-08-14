CHICAGO – An Illinois Lottery player in the south suburbs of Chicago won the Lotto Million 1 this week – becoming a millionaire overnight.

The $1 million-winning Lotto ticket was purchased for the Monday, August 12 drawing of Lotto Million 1 at South Gate Mini Mart, located at 18747 Dixie Highway in Homewood, a suburb south of Chicago.

The lucky winner purchased their Lotto ticket matching all six numbers in the Monday, August 12 Lotto Million 1 drawing to score the $1 million prize. The winning numbers were: 3-8-10-14-31-38.

For the Monday, August 12 drawing, over 38,000 winning Lotto tickets were sold. This is the tenth million dollar or larger prize won this year with Lotto.

This is also an exciting win for South Gate Mini Mart, as the store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount for selling the winning ticket.

Just a few years back, South Gate Mini Mart also sold a winning $750,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

You could be next! Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. As well as the regular drawing, Lotto offers two additional drawings: Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2. These are additional opportunities for players to match six numbers to win a $1 million prize.

Lotto tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

