EAST ALTON - J.J. Thermo’s Bar and Grill and Blue Ice Creamery plan to make another 10 percent donation of any sales to East Alton Ice Arena on Wednesday, May 20, at their locations at Eastgate Plaza in East Alton.

East Alton Ice Arena Skating Director/Office Manager Katie McKeon announced the news on Tuesday. McKeon said J.J. Thermo’s and Blue Ice Creamery also did the same thing on a day last week with a 10 percent donation from sales.

“The donations help us keep the doors open,” McKeon explained. “Right now we have zero income coming in to the arena because of the COVID-19 shutdown. We honestly have no idea when we will open. We have been shutdown since March 17.”

McKeon said the East Alton Ice Arena officials were thankful to have generous partners in East Gate like J.J. Thermo’s and Blue Ice Creamery. She added that anyone who wanted to make a private donation to assist the arena’s operating skills they could mail them to 631 Lewis and Clark Blvd., East Alton, 62024.

The donations help pay bills from electricity to keep the ice going, along with other operating expenses.

McKeon said East Alton Ice Arena is booked for summer lessons, leagues and camps, but those are now in jeopardy because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. McKeon and owner, Larry Thatcher hope they get approval in the near future to open their operation to the public.

