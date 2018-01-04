O'FALLON – There are several styles of wrestling that fans are familiar with – there's freestyle and Greco-Roman, both styles of the sport seen in the Olympics, and also folkstyle, the type of wrestling seen at the high school and collegiate levels.

Then there's another style of wrestling – Tiger style.

It's how Edwardsville's wrestlers describe their relentless, come-at-you style they show on the mats against their opponents.

It was certainly on display in EHS' 54-10 win over O'Fallon Wednesday night at O'Fallon's gym, most notably by 145-pounder Will Zupanci in his come-from-behind 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers' Mike Faulkner. Zupanci trailed 3-1 in the late going against Faulkner and managed to get an one-point escape and a two-point takedown of Faulkner to force overtime; Zupanci then got an early takedown of Faulker to bring the bout to an end.

“Tiger style here at EHS – we really believe in our conditioning,” Zupanci, a sophomore, said. “Our coaches preach that; Tiger style, you can out-condition them, outwork them and that's what led to the comeback.”

Confidence also plays a key role in Edwardsville's style of wrestling; Zupanci felt it helped in the comeback win over Faulkner. “I wasn't too excited about (Faulkner's initial takedown); I decided in my mind to win that match and come back,” Zupanci said. “I really felt it (after his takedown to force overtime); I felt I was gaining momentum and when I got to overtime, I felt really confident in my attacks and I got to him and scored.”

As far as his season so far, Zupanci believes he's always improving and realizes there are some challenges still ahead. “It's always tough being an underclassman on the varsity,” Zupanci said, “but that's what it's going to take to be a champion here; our schedule isn't easy and it's not for the faint of heart, but you have to power through it.”

Wrestling isn't the easiest sport to be sure; Zupanci began wrestling after playing football in his sixth-grade year. “I was playing football my sixth-grade year and coach Jordan got me into it; it's been history since then.”

