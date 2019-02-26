BREESE – Civic Memorial held a 22-2 lead over Roxana midway through the second quarter, but the Shells rallied to tie the game midway in the third quarter, but the Eagles were able to regroup and eliminate Roxana 57-50 in the opener of the IHSA Class 3A regional at Breese Central.

Three straight threes from the Eagles put CM up by the 22-2 score before the Shells went on a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 26-12 at halftime. The Eagles held Roxana without a field goal for 13 minutes in the first half.

The Shells put on a rally and managed to draw level at 37-37 when Gavin Huffman hit a three with 27 seconds left in the third. Bryce Zupan, the Eagles’ most important player all season, then scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to restore CM’s lead to 43-37, and Roxana would get no closer than four the rest of the way.

Zupan ended the game with 25 points and moved to 10th place on the all-time CM scoring list with 1,120 points in his career. Jacob Coleman added 10 for the Eagles.

Huffman led the Shells with 14 points, with Parris White chipping in with 13.

CM is now 11-21 and advances to a semifinal game against top-seeded East St. Louis on Tuesday night, with the tip-off coming at 7 p.m. Roxana ends its season with a 17-15 record.

