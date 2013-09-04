Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River’s Service Committee recently delivered several complete school supply kits to four local elementary schools. Because students have difficultly learning without the proper tools, the club has continued to undertake this worthwhile project since 1994. Each year the club purchases the required supplies – rulers, crayons, colored markers, notebook paper, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, glue, erasers, pencils & scissors and delivers them to the schools for distribution. The kit is offered to students whose family may not have the means to purchase the supplies on their own.

This organization volunteers for and supports a number of causes in the immediate area. Oasis Women’s Center/Caravan Thrift Shop, Operation Blessing, Crisis Food Center, 5-A Animal Shelter, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, a scholarship at Lewis & Clark College, Comfort Clothes at Alton Memorial Hospital as well as several elementary schools, and the Get Ready for School - school supplies collection.

Article continues after sponsor message

Support of all of these projects is made possible through two major fundraisers each year: a trivia night in February and a Golf Tournament in September. This 4-Person Golf Scramble is coming up soon on Saturday, September 7, 8 am shotgun start at Rolling Hills in Godfrey. They are still accepting for teams and sponsors at a cost of $75 per person/sponsorship. We welcome you to join us! Please contact Toni Corona at 531-8088.

For more information about the Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River, write to: P.O. Box 1461, Alton, IL 62002, visit www.zontaweb.org or send E-mail to: kimfarkas1@gmail.com.

More like this: