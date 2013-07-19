Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River recently marked 64 years of service to the community at its annual Installation of Officers and Birthday Party. Toni Corona, outgoing President, passed on official duties to Verla Moyer of Alton, Illinois as she was installed as 2013-2014 President of the club. She has been in the Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River since 2006 and loves being able to be an advocate for women and children through Zonta. Her motto for her year as President is “winning friends and influencing people”.

Other officers installed were: Glenda Link - Vice President; Elaine Rynders –Treasurer; Marsha Bennett - Recording Secretary; Kim Farkas, Corresponding Secretary; Board of Directors for One Year Term – Cathy Elliott and Georgian Hock; Board of Directors for Two Year Term – Kathy Lewis and Nancy Haney.

The Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River has been in existence since 1949, currently enjoys 40 members and is part of a global organization of executives and professionals working together to advance the status of women worldwide through service and advocacy. Membership in the local club is by invitation and we always welcome new people and their ideas to help us make a difference locally. For information on membership, please contact Nancy Haney, Membership Chairman at 618-578-9468.

Zonta is currently planning a Golf Tournament on the morning of September 7th, 2013 at Rolling Hills in Godfrey and are still accepting for teams and sponsors for $75 per person or $75 to sponsor. We welcome you to join us!

For more information about the Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River, write to: P.O. Box 1461, Alton, IL 62002, visit www.zontaweb.org or send E-mail to: kimfarkas1@gmail.com.

