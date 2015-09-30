Calling all Zombies! Tired of being judged for munching on the occasional brain? So you’re not really “alive” anymore but you can still enjoy socializing with the living and enjoying a hilarious show together! Well, we’ve got the perfect show for you! Drama! Comedy! Looove! …And, of course, Zombies! Dawn your best Living Dead Costume and choose to be a Zombie, or not (its up to you), but we do promise lots of fun for both the living and the undead!

Article continues after sponsor message

Join us for an exciting evening of comedy, mystery and zombies at our Mystery Dinner Theater, where you can be the star of the show! Dinner includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable of the day, hot buttered rolls, salad, dessert, coffee, tea and water. Additional beverages can be purchased at the Restaurant Service Window. Tickets for the show are $45 per person and include dinner, the show, taxes and gratuity.

Pere Marquette Lodge is located at 13653 Lodge Blvd in Grafton, IL. For more information, visit www.pmlodge.net or call (618) 786-2331.

More like this: