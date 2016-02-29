Name: Zolin Michael Hopkins

Parents: Benita and Chad Hopkins

Birth weight: 6 lbs 14 oz

Birth Length: 18 inches

Time : 5:00 AM

Date: 11/3/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Madison (16), Claxton (15), Destiny (14), Zoey (2)

Grand parents:
John Hopkins of Bethalto, Donna Hopkins of Granite City, Brenda Schmitz of Dupo

