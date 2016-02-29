Zolin Michael Hopkins Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Zolin Michael Hopkins Parents: Benita and Chad Hopkins Birth weight: 6 lbs 14 oz Birth Length: 18 inches Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Time : 5:00 AM Date: 11/3/2015 Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's Siblings: Madison (16), Claxton (15), Destiny (14), Zoey (2) Grand parents:

John Hopkins of Bethalto, Donna Hopkins of Granite City, Brenda Schmitz of Dupo