Zoe Schafer Smacks 30th Career Home Run For SIUE In Loss

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Zoe Schafer, the SIUE home run leader in the Division I era, blasted her 30th career home run Sunday, but the Cougars dropped the final game of a three-game series at Tennessee Tech.

Schafer hit a solo home run in the first inning of SIUE's 3-1 loss at Tech Softball Field.

"Zoe hit her career-leading home run," said SIUE Head Coach Jessica Jones. "She has been a staple for this program, and I'm extremely proud of her."

Sydney Baalman , a Calhoun grad, went the distance for the Cougars in the circle, striking out two and adding two walks. She dropped to 4-9.

Haeli Bryson earned a complete-game victory and is now 8-4. Bryson fanned three and scattered four hits.

SIUE, 9-21 overall and 9-14 in the OVC, now returns home for the next four games. The Cougars face off against Saint Louis in a 4 p.m. contest Wednesday at Cougar Field. SIUE meets Austin Peay for a three-game set next weekend with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and a 1 p.m. single game Sunday.

"That was a tough loss," said Jones. "We still need to work to put a full seven innings together, and we win these close games."

Raleigh Lewis provided the key hits for the Golden Eagles, now 17-20 overall and 11-11 in the Ohio Valley Conference. She singled home the eventual game winner in the fourth and added an RBI single in the sixth.

Schafer had two hits for SIUE while Lexi King and Rachael Quaritsch each had one.

Jones also complimented the defense of her redshirt freshman, who appeared in right field.

"Lexi had some great plays in the outfield," she said.