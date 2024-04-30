EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Zoë Roney with the Student of the Month Award for the month of May. Zoë Roney was nominated by band director Ryan Lipscomb of Edwardsville High School.

Zoë is the daughter of Steve Roney. She is very involved in the high school music department and in many extracurricular activities, including EHS Band, Tri-M Music Honor Society, EHS Pit Orchestra, Freedom Percussion, and Asian Culture Club. In her free time, Zoë enjoys baking, hiking, and using the social app Letterboxd.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the future, Zoë hopes to attend Columbia College Chicago to major in Music Business and minor in Music. From there, she hopes to work for a label or venue and continue her music career.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month, September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship.

The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

More like this: