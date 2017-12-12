WHITE HALL - Junie Zirkelbach was on fire again with 26 points and Sophie Lorton, Emily McBride and Sydney Baalman all contributed with balanced scoring to lead Calhoun past North Greene 58-38 Monday night at North Greene.

Lorton had 11 points, McBride tossed in 9 points and Baalman 8 points to guide the Warriors.

Lakeliesh Brown had 10 points, Madlyn Gilmore had 9 points and Kaityln Smith added 7 points for North Greene.

Calhoun head girls coach Mark Hillen said he thought his team played an excellent defensive game, holding North Greene to 19 points in the first half and second half. He said the Warriors’ fourth quarter was their best all season.

“The game was close throughout, but we kept getting defensive stops and like any other sport when the offense is playing well the defense plays with energy,” Hillen said.

Calhoun's girls play Thursday at Triopia; North Greene travels to Brown County for a Thursday contest.

Calhoun 6 14 16 22 - 58

North Greene 2 17 11 8 - 38

Calhoun (3-3, 1-0 WIVC) Junie Zirkelbach 26, Sophie Lorton 11, Emily McBride 9, Sydney Baalman 8, Emily Baalman 2, Emma Godar 2

2FG - 12 3FG - 5 FT - 9/15

North Greene (7-4) Lakeliesh Brown 10, Madlyn Gilmore 9, Kaitlyn Smith 7, Merissa Mueller 4, Madi McClenning 4, Madi Evans 2, Tori Smith 2

2FG - 11 3FG - 5 FT - 7/15

