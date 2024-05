Zion Lutheran School Bethalto Announces Honor Roll Q4 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Zion Lutheran School Bethalto has announced its fourth-quarter honor roll. This is the list of students who are recognized: 8th Grade High Honor Roll Lily Davidson Lyla Eggebrecht Collin Hudzik Mike Moore Rhett Neathery Mia Skinner Izzy Snyder 8th Grade Honor Roll Titus Cloninger Carson Eyer Camden Jansen Aiden Lane Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Caleb Shaw Addy Smith 7th High Honor Roll Annabelle Bean McKinley Charlesworth Claire Epps Isaiah Hanson Grace Koch Kylie Pfeiffer 7th Grade Honor Roll Amelia Johnson Aidan Wheeler 6th Grade High Honor Roll Haven Miles Paolo Scheffel 6th Grade Honor Roll Raine Sahuri More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip