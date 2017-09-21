BETHALTO - Zion Lutheran Church is working with the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod Texas District on an important collection to help get people back in their homes after the Hurricane Harvey devastation.

Laura McMillan is coordinating the disaster collection and said they hope by Oct. 1 to have enough supplies to ship to the victims of the hurricane.

“I brought the idea to Zion Lutheran Church,” she said. “Zion Lutheran is working a lot on its stewardship program and what to do as a community and they thought this was a good idea and great way to kick off their new program.”

The Zion Lutheran pastor and McMillan both have family who were involved in the hurricane, so this strikes close to home for both. W.W. Transport is donating the tractor, trailer and driver to take the items to the victims, McMillan said. McMillan said Zion Lutheran is a very giving church and church members sincerely want to help and hopes it rubs off on the rest in the region.

Donations can be dropped off at Zion Lutheran Church Bethalto, from now to Sunday, Oct. 1 at the gatehouse.

People are encouraged to drop items off each day from 9 a.m. to noon at the brick building next to the playground.

McMillan wrote the following:

We are only accepting the following items:

Chainsaw blades

Cleaning supplies (brooms, clorox wipes, etc)

Large plastic bins w/lids

Rakes

Hoes

Leaf blowers

Bleach

Dust masks (N95 grade or higher only)

Loppers

Hammers/Nails

Drills/Screws

Good work gloves

1x2x6 lumber boards

Bug spray

Ant poison

Email: to zionlutheranchurchoffice@zionbethalto.org for more information.

