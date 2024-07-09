SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies are pleased to announce that Peter Zimmermann has been chosen as the Frontier League Player of the Week for the week ending July 7th. It is the third time in his three seasons with the club that he has won the award, having also done so once in 2022 and 2023.

The St. Louis native tore up opposing pitchers from the New England Knockouts and Schaumburg Boomers this week at Grizzlies Ballpark, batting .565 (13-for-23) in six games with three home runs, one double, and a whopping 10 RBIs, getting at least one hit and one RBI in each contest. He also came up clutch, with two of his RBI hits giving the Grizzlies the lead, including one in the sixth inning on Friday against Schaumburg that proved to drive in the game-winning run, helping Gateway come back from a 4-2 deficit to beat the Boomers.

Zimmermann’s bat has heated up lately, as he is currently riding a nine-game hit streak with seven multi-hit games, four homers, and 15 RBIs in that span.

Article continues after sponsor message

Grizzlies return to action on Tuesday, July 9, beginning a series in Chicagoland against the Windy City ThunderBolts on Tuesday, July 9, at 6:35 p.m. CT. Deylen Miley will get the ball in the series opener for Gateway against Kevin “Buddie” Pindel for Windy City at Ozinga Field in Crestwood.

###

The Gateway Grizzlies are a professional baseball team, located a mere 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis in Sauget, Illinois. The Grizzlies offer baseball fans affordable, family fun at Grizzlies Ballpark with a great view of the St. Louis skyline. They have also won two Frontier League Organization of the Year Awards, four West Division titles, and the 2003 Frontier League Championship. For tickets or general information, please visit gatewaygrizzlies.com or call (618) 337-3000.

The Frontier League debuted in 1993, and is the largest of the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues, featuring teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River, and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2024 schedule can be found at frontierleague.com.

More like this: