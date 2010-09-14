Liberty Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Michelle Zimmer to Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager of its Godfrey branch located at the corner of Homer Adams Parkway and Godfrey Road.

“Michelle has proven herself as a dedicated and high performing employee, most recently by being a key member of our Bethalto team. Her promotion to Branch Manager is well deserved,” according to Bank President Dale Blachford. “We look forward to Michelle continuing her outstanding work and development. Our goal has always been to be the top bank in the communities we serve and her promotion is another step to our maintaining that position.”

In addition to leading the day-to-day operations and customer service at the branch, her new duties will include strengthening existing customer relationships and acquiring new business and personal customers. Michelle can be reached at 618-467-2000 or by visiting the bank at 2711 Godfrey Road.

Zimmer joined Liberty Bank in 2006. She and her husband, Jake, reside in Bunker Hill with their two children, Ty and Lola.

Liberty Bank is a 5-Star rated, locally owned financial institution with locations in Alton, Bethalto and Godfrey. Additional information about the bank can be obtained on its website www.bankliberty.com or by calling 618-462-7000.

