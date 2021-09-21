EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball completed its 2021-22 coaching staff with the appointment of Giorgiana Zeremenko as an assistant coach, according to Interim Head Coach P.J. Finigan.

Zeremenko joins the Cougars after spending one season as the assistant coach for Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She also has coaching experience as part of the staff at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania, as volunteer assistant at the University of Louisville and as an AAU assistant.

During her tenure at Louisville, Zeremenko helped the Cardinals to the regional finals of the NCAA tournament. She primarily worked with batters, catchers and infielders, which enabled the Cardinals' offense to one of the nation's finest in 2019.

A 2018 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Zeremenko earned her bachelor's degree in exercise science. She posted a .307 career batting average and holds three single-season records as a catcher and an infielder in four seasons.

Pitt earned its first ACC Coastal Division Championship when Zeremenko was a senior and became the program's first player selected in a professional draft. She was picked by the E1 Pro Ballers with the 19th overall pick in the American Softball Association (ASBA) draft.

