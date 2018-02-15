JERSEYVILLE – Jersey’s wrestling team had an exceptionally strong season in 2017-2018 and leading the way was Zeke Waltz, fourth at 160 pounds in the recent Lincoln Class 2A Sectional.

Waltz advanced to state and will wrestle one match today and more on Friday at the IHSA State Wrestling Championships.

Waltz said he has tried to make the most of his season after missing four weeks because of a ligament injury.

“I came back and made it to state,” he said. “This is the first time I have gone this far in the state competition.”

Jersey head wrestling coach Allen Snyder said he was proud of Waltz and the team for their accomplishments this season. The Panthers wrestling team were a surprise in the sectional, taking second and only three points away from the championship.

“We had a good season,” Coach Snyder said. “We were the underdog in the conference meet and we were pretty happy how we finished.”

Snyder said he was so proud of Waltz for qualifying for state as a sophomore.

“He (Waltz) has wrestled since he was about age 5,” Snyder said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mount Olive's Jonny Darrah defeated Waltz 9-3 in the third-place match.

Waltz started with 8-3 decision over Westville's Bryce Reeves in the first round before defeating Carbondale's Nolan Beck 7-3 in the quarterfinals; in the semifinals, Waltz was relegated to the wrestle backs when he dropped a 5-1 bout to Champaign Centennial's Cam Nesbitt, but reached the third-place bout with an 11-7 win over Mount Zion's Gus Wheeler.

This was the final four places in the 160-pound class at sectional:

First Place - Dalton Hall of Champaign (Central)

Second Place - Cam Nesbitt of Champaign (Centennial)

Third Place - Jonny Darrah of Mt. Olive [Coop]

Fourth Place - Zeke Waltz of Jerseyville (Jersey)

Waltz credited his parents and brothers for helping him out a lot and thanked them for their support.

Waltz said his goal at state is simple: “I want to go and give it my all and see whatever happens.”

More like this: