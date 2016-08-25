Zander Lee Allen
August 25, 2016 11:30 AM
Name: Zander Lee Allen
Parents: Adrianna Farris and Samuel Allen of Godfrey
Birth weight: 7 lbs 4 oz
Birth Length: 19 ¾ inches
Time : 3:45 PM
Date: August 19, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Terry Allen, Cathy Allen of Dorsey; Jason Plough, Holly Plough, Godfrey
Great Grandparents: Fred Vogel, Bethalto; Bonnie Sheets, Wood River
