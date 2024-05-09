SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Right To Life Executive Director Mary Kate Zander shared what she termed "exciting news" on Thursday, May 8, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

"For those of you who aren't able to attend our event tomorrow featuring Hollywood star Kirk Cameron, we will be streaming the event live for free," she said.

"We will also be presenting some exclusive data that is going to be critical to the Illinois pro-life movement's strategy moving forward. This information will not be shared outside of our event. You won't want to miss it."

CLICK HERE TO GET ACCESS TO THE LIVE STREAM