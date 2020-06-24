This is one of a series of profiles on YWCA Women of Distinction Winners.

ALTON - Olivia Ann Ervin is employed full time but also stays busy volunteering in her community of Madison, Illinois and surrounding areas.

She organizes black history programs, Christmas parties, and coat giveaways in the winter, back-to-school events, and Halloween parties for children in the fall, public safety events with the Illinois State Police and fire department, and summer lunch and recreational programs.

Encouraging strong families is one of her goals. Along with the programs listed above, she assists in implementing expungement days to help individuals with minor criminal records to clear that record thus allowing them to re-enter the workforce, bringing a Healthcare Fest to the Quad Cities area with free screenings for mammograms, blood pressure, glucose/BMI and HIV/AIDS, and working with groups of young women and men through the “Empowering Minds” program, designed to generate the skills and motivations necessary for success in education beyond high school.

Ms. Ervin is the co-creator of the “Imagine Me” ball where youth are invited to participate in a six-week workshop on education, etiquette, talent, and participation in community service activities, culminating in a formal gala. She also helped found the JWR African Dance team which performs a variety of historical African dance styles at venues throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area. In addition, she works with the Illinois State Police on “All Lives Matter” workshops, provides mentoring for struggling families, advocates for voter education and registration, and serves on the Venice Park and Recreation Board.

The Alton YWCA Women of Distinction Banquet is set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Best Western Premier.

Tickets and Infomation can be found here:https://www.altonywca.com/blog/event/women-of-distinction/

